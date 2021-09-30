Cleanup completed in Lake Worth following Navy T-45C crash

Photo By Susan Brink | Clean soil and sod was replaced signifying completion of the environmental cleanup by...... read more read more Photo By Susan Brink | Clean soil and sod was replaced signifying completion of the environmental cleanup by the Navy On Scene Coordinator team following a T-45C crash last week in Lake Worth, Texas. Soil samples were sent for laboratory evaluation and then clean soil will be brought in, which will be placed at the site. The Navy On Scene Coordinator team has one goal in mind - to ensure any potential public health or environmental risks are promptly addressed. see less | View Image Page

The United States Navy (Navy) completed the environmental cleanup, Sept. 29, after a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft out of Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, Texas, crashed about two miles northeast of NAS Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 19.



Members of the Navy On-Scene Coordinator (OSC) program for Navy Region Southeast (NRSE), out of Jacksonville, Florida, arrived in Texas Sept. 20 to assist safety and investigation teams, and to evaluate the site for environmental impacts.



The team was able to complete work and restore two impacted properties. All work was completed on Sept. 29.



“We have one goal in mind whenever we are called in for an environmental cleanup action,” said John Baxter, NRSE Navy OSC. “That is to ensure any potential public health or environmental risks are promptly assessed.”



Soil samples were taken and lab tests conducted as part of the environmental cleanup. The Navy OSC team made a final walk through at several properties on Tejas and Dakota Trail to remove any additional debris.



“Test results showed we had removed all potential contaminants which enabled clean backfill (soil) to be brought in to fill what had been excavated at the crash site,” said Baxter.



The team was able to work every day since the crash occurred due to remarkable teamwork, coordination with the local authorities, and exceptional weather conditions.



“The landowners and the local authorities were very supportive while we were working,” said Baxter. “It is not easy for anyone when we have to come in and disrupt their normal daily activities.”



The Navy OSC team provides incident management, recovery, and cleanup services for Navy incidents that may have an environmental impact to an installation or the local community.



For safety, if members of the community discover aircraft debris, they should not touch or attempt to remove it. Instead, please contact Lake Worth Police Department at (817) 237-1224.



If community members have photos and/or video of the incident, please send to cnatra_newsdesk.fct@navy.mil.