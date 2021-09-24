Navy cleanup near completion in Lake Worth following Navy T-45C crash

Photo By Susan Brink | Soil was removed today from site where T-45C crashed in Lake Worth, Texas neighborhood...... read more read more Photo By Susan Brink | Soil was removed today from site where T-45C crashed in Lake Worth, Texas neighborhood Sept. 19. Soil samples will be sent for laboratory evaluation and then clean soil will be brought in, which will be placed at the site. The Navy On Scene Coordinator team has one goal in mind - to ensure any potential public health or environmental risks are promptly addressed. see less | View Image Page

The United States Navy (Navy) is near completion of an environmental cleanup along Tejas Trail in Lake Worth approximately two miles northeast of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth, Texas, following a crash involving a T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft, Sept. 19.



Members of the Navy On-Scene Coordinator (OSC) program for Navy Region Southeast (NRSE), out of Jacksonville, Florida, arrived on scene Sept. 20 to assist safety and investigation teams, and to evaluate the site for environmental impacts.



“We were able to evaluate the site upon arrival Monday and immediately start to assist the investigation team by transferring the aircraft to NAS JRB Fort Worth Sept. 21,” said John Baxter, NRSE OSC.



The Navy OSC team is removing soil and will send soil samples for laboratory evaluation. Clean soil will be brought in, which will be placed at the site. The team expects to have soil removed and replaced by the end of next week. The Navy OSC team has one goal in mind for environmental cleanup – to ensure any potential public health or environmental risks are promptly addressed.



"This is a very difficult time for everyone in the neighborhood and we are very thankful for the support we have received from them and the community,” said Baxter. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone touched by this incident.”



The Navy OSC team provides incident management, recovery, and cleanup services for Navy incidents that may have an environmental impact to a base or the local community.



For safety, if members of the community discover aircraft debris, they should not touch or attempt to remove it. Instead, please contact Lake Worth Police Department at (817) 237-1224.



If community members have photos and/or video of the incident, please send to cnatra_newsdesk.fct@navy.mil.



