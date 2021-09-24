Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWO Boss Celebrates Summer Quarter Graduates [Image 2 of 3]

    SWO Boss Celebrates Summer Quarter Graduates

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Serpico 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (Sept. 24, 2021) Commander, Naval Surface Forces/Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener delivers the commencement address for the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) 2021 Summer Quarter Graduation ceremony honoring 294 graduates, including 23 international students from five countries. The in-person graduation ceremony is the second such event for NPS this year and recognized the remarkable achievements and resiliency of NPS faculty, staff and students, Sept. 24, in King Hall Auditorium. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan K. Serpico/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWO Boss Celebrates Summer Quarter Graduates [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Nathan Serpico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy &ldquo;SWO Boss&rdquo; Honors Accomplishments of NPS Summer Graduates

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    graduation
    U.S. Navy
    higher education

