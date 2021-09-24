MONTEREY, Calif. (Sept. 24, 2021) Commander, Naval Surface Forces/Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener delivers the commencement address for the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) 2021 Summer Quarter Graduation ceremony honoring 294 graduates, including 23 international students from five countries. The in-person graduation ceremony is the second such event for NPS this year and recognized the remarkable achievements and resiliency of NPS faculty, staff and students, Sept. 24, in King Hall Auditorium. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan K. Serpico/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 18:22 Photo ID: 6856334 VIRIN: 210924-N-FT178-0134 Resolution: 6822x4093 Size: 5.81 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SWO Boss Celebrates Summer Quarter Graduates [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Nathan Serpico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.