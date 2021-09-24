SWO Boss Celebrates Summer Quarter Graduates

MONTEREY, Calif. (Sept. 24, 2021) Commander, Naval Surface Forces/Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, left, congratulates Surface Warfare Officer Lt. Jonathan Shepherd during the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) 2021 Summer Quarter Graduation ceremony. The ceremony honored 294 graduates, including 23 international students from five countries. The in-person graduation ceremony is the second such event for NPS this year and recognized the remarkable achievements and resiliency of NPS faculty, staff and students, Sept. 24, in King Hall Auditorium. (US Navy Photo by Javier Chagoya/Released)
Navy “SWO Boss” Honors Accomplishments of NPS Summer Graduates
