NAVAL STATION EVERETT, Wash. Sailors, families, and media greet Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) returning to Naval Station Everett following a deployment in support of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Soto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 18:35 Photo ID: 6856313 VIRIN: 210924-N-VQ841-1067 Resolution: 4887x2711 Size: 2.67 MB Location: EVERETT, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Kidd Returns to Naval Station Everett [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.