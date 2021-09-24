USS Kidd Returns From Deployment

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL STATION EVERETT, Wash. Sailors, families, and media greet Arliegh Burke-class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL STATION EVERETT, Wash. Sailors, families, and media greet Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) returning to Naval Station Everett following a deployment in support of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Soto) see less | View Image Page

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) returned to Everett after a deployment to U.S. 7th and 3rd Fleet areas of operation.



While in 7th Fleet, Kidd operated as a part of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. The ship departed on deployment to the Indo-Pacific in June 2021.



“This ship, her CO, and crew should take great pride in their performance over the last four months,” said Capt. Steven McDowell, the commodore of Destroyer Squadron 23. “Every deployment we execute is essential to ensuring the freedom of maneuver in the Indo-Pacific, and this crew’s dedication and efforts helped to ensure the opportunity for prosperity exists for all in the Pacific.”



Kidd’s primary mission was to conduct maritime security operations in U.S. 7th Fleet, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. During the deployment, the ship travelled 30,000 nautical miles through the Pacific Ocean, Philippine Sea, San Bernardino Strait, Luzon Strait, South China Sea, and East China Sea before returning home to Washington’s Puget Sound.



“The crew performed with distinction, meeting every mission, opportunity and unforeseen obstacle with professionalism and ingenuity,” said Cmdr. Matt Noland, Kidd’s commanding officer. “I could not be prouder, and I am fortunate to have been a part of this."







