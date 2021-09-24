Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kidd Returns to Naval Station Everett [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Kidd Returns to Naval Station Everett

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    NAVAL STATION EVERETT, Wash. Lt. David Larkin reunites with his family on pier of Naval Station Everett, Sept. 24. Arliegh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) returned to Naval Station Everett following a deployment in support of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Soto)

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    DDG
    Deployment
    USS KIDD
    NSE
    NPASE NW

