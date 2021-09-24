Silent Forces Exercise (SIFOREX) 2021 closing ceremony

CALLAO, PERU (Sept. 24, 2021) Peruvian Navy Comandante Marco Antonio Montero Gallegos presents U.S. Navy Lt. Esteban Vasquez, Cmdr. Richard Slye, Cmdr. Robert Briggs, Lt. Cmdr. Dan Krier awards for participation in Silent Forces Exercise (SIFOREX) 2021 during the closing ceremony at Callao Naval Base, Sept. 24, 2021. SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/released)

