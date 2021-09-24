Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Forces Exercise (SIFOREX) 2021 closing ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Silent Forces Exercise (SIFOREX) 2021 closing ceremony

    CALLAO, PERU

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CALLAO, PERU (Sept. 24, 2021) Peruvian Navy Comandante Marco Antonio Montero Gallegos presents U.S. Navy Lt. Esteban Vasquez, Cmdr. Richard Slye, Cmdr. Robert Briggs, Lt. Cmdr. Dan Krier awards for participation in Silent Forces Exercise (SIFOREX) 2021 during the closing ceremony at Callao Naval Base, Sept. 24, 2021. SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/released)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:55
    Location: CALLAO, PE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    U.S. 4th Fleet, Peru, Complete Multi-national Silent Forces Exercise

    USS Mustin
    U.S. Southern Command
    VP-9
    USS Columbia
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    SIFOREX 2021

