Silent Forces Exercise (SIFOREX) 2021 closing ceremony

CALLAO, PERU (Sept. 24, 2021) Silent Forces Exercise (SIFOREX) 2021 medals are displayed to be awarded to attending countries’ personnel during the exercise’s closing ceremony at Callao Naval Base, Sept. 24, 2021. SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/released)

