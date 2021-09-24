Silent Forces Exercise (SIFOREX) 2021 closing ceremony

CALLAO, PERU (Sept. 24, 2021) Peruvian Navy Comandante Marco Antonio Montero Gallegos gives opening remarks during the closing ceremony for Silent Forces Exercise (SIFOREX) 2021 at Callao Naval Base, Sept. 24, 2021. SIFOREX is a Peruvian naval exercise that focuses on ASW proficiency. It provides a unique opportunity for naval forces to conduct ASW operations against multiple diesel submarines in a complex environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/released)

