210922-N-IK959-9627

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 22, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), presents Keith Norton, Instructor Administration in the NSTC Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Citizen Development (CD) Directorate, with a 25-year pin for service to the United States government on the quarterdeck of the Naval Station Great Lakes historic headquarters building. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)

