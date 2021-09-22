GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 22, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), presents Keith Norton, Instructor Administration in the NSTC Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Citizen Development (CD) Directorate, with a 25-year pin for service to the United States government on the quarterdeck of the Naval Station Great Lakes historic headquarters building. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6855587
|VIRIN:
|210922-N-IK959-9627
|Resolution:
|2100x1873
|Size:
|681.06 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210922-N-IK959-9627 [Image 3 of 3], by Scott A. Thornbloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
