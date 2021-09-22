Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210922-N-IK959-9627 [Image 2 of 3]

    210922-N-IK959-9627

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Scott A. Thornbloom  

    Naval Service Training Command   

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 22, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), presents Keith Norton, Instructor Administration in the NSTC Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Citizen Development (CD) Directorate, with a 25-year pin for service to the United States government on the quarterdeck of the Naval Station Great Lakes historic headquarters building. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)

