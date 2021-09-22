GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 22, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), congratulates Edward Rosquist, NSTC Citizen Development (CD) Requirements, for 10-years of service to the United States government, on the quarterdeck of the Naval Station Great Lakes historic headquarters building. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6855588
|VIRIN:
|210922-N-IK959-9631
|Resolution:
|2100x1843
|Size:
|534.96 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
