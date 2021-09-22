210922-N-IK959-9631

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Scott A. Thornbloom  

    Naval Service Training Command   

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 22, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), congratulates Edward Rosquist, NSTC Citizen Development (CD) Requirements, for 10-years of service to the United States government, on the quarterdeck of the Naval Station Great Lakes historic headquarters building. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)

