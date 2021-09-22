210922-N-IK959-9625

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 22, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), listens to comments by Teresa Casey, Citizen Development (CD) Analysis during a Zoom call on the quarterdeck of the Naval Station Great Lakes historic headquarters building. Casey, who is retiring, was presented with a Civilian Commendation Medal by retired U. S. Navy Captain Tim Daseler, deputy commander for Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) operations at Naval Station Pensacola, Florida, on behalf of Couture and NSTC. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)

