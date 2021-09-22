Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210922-N-IK959-9625 [Image 1 of 3]

    210922-N-IK959-9625

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Scott A. Thornbloom  

    Naval Service Training Command   

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 22, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), listens to comments by Teresa Casey, Citizen Development (CD) Analysis during a Zoom call on the quarterdeck of the Naval Station Great Lakes historic headquarters building. Casey, who is retiring, was presented with a Civilian Commendation Medal by retired U. S. Navy Captain Tim Daseler, deputy commander for Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) operations at Naval Station Pensacola, Florida, on behalf of Couture and NSTC. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott A. Thornbloom)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    VIRIN: 210922-N-IK959-9625
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
