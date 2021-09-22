Sukkot Festival

Katherine Mendes waves the lulav and etrog in the Sukkah on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021. Mendes waved the lulav and etrog westward, which represents the connection emotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

Date Taken: 09.22.2021
Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US