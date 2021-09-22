Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sukkot Festival [Image 3 of 4]

    Sukkot Festival

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Katherine Mendes waves the lulav and etrog in the Sukkah on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021. Mendes waved the lulav and etrog westward, which represents the connection emotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 12:11
    Photo ID: 6855573
    VIRIN: 210922-F-UB933-0046
    Resolution: 2456x3178
    Size: 557.21 KB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sukkot Festival [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sukkot Festival
    Sukkot Festival
    Sukkot Festival
    Sukkot Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHABF
    Sukkot Festival
    etrog
    lulav
    mitzvah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT