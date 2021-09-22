Sukkot Festival

Katherine Mendes and Reba Lindsay, Jewish Lay Leader, practices the movements to the mitzvah blessing in the Sukkah on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021. It is custom to wave the lulav and etrog three times in each direction after reciting the blessing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

Date Taken: 09.22.2021
Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US