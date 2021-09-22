U.S. Air Force Chaplain Trent Lockhart and Reba Lindsay, Jewish Lay Leader, pose for a photo in front of the Sukkah on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021. Lockhart and Lindsay set up the Sukkah for prayer during the Sukkot festival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)
