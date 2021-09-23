Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heroes behind evacuation operation [Image 4 of 4]

    Heroes behind evacuation operation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Giovanni Jimenez, 86th Force Support Squadron superintendent, stands by the dining facility before mealtime at Pod 2 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 23, 2021. Jimenez and his team, comprised of Airmen assigned to the 86th FSS and augmentees, have been preparing and distributing meals for evacuees during the Afghan evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

