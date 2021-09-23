Heroes behind evacuation operation

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Giovanni Jimenez, 86th Force Support Squadron superintendent, stands by the dining facility before mealtime at Pod 2 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 23, 2021. Jimenez and his team, comprised of Airmen assigned to the 86th FSS and augmentees, have been preparing and distributing meals for evacuees during the Afghan evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

