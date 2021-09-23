U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jesse Brinson, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade civil affairs specialist, stands outside of an entry control point at Pod 2 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 23, 2021. Civil affairs specialists have been contributing to the Cultural Engagement Team during Operation Allies Welcome to continue facilitating communication between evacuees, service members and volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 09:13 Photo ID: 6855429 VIRIN: 210923-F-FN350-1011 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 1.87 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heroes behind evacuation operation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.