U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jesse Brinson, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade civil affairs specialist, stands outside of an entry control point at Pod 2 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 23, 2021. Civil affairs specialists have been contributing to the Cultural Engagement Team during Operation Allies Welcome to continue facilitating communication between evacuees, service members and volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 09:13
|Photo ID:
|6855429
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-FN350-1011
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heroes behind evacuation operation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
