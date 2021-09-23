Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heroes behind evacuation operation [Image 3 of 4]

    Heroes behind evacuation operation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jesse Brinson, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade civil affairs specialist, stands outside of an entry control point at Pod 2 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 23, 2021. Civil affairs specialists have been contributing to the Cultural Engagement Team during Operation Allies Welcome to continue facilitating communication between evacuees, service members and volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 09:13
    Photo ID: 6855429
    VIRIN: 210923-F-FN350-1011
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heroes behind evacuation operation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

