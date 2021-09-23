Heroes behind evacuation operation

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevonda Erving, 100th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, stands by the dining facility before mealtime at Pod 2 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 23, 2021. Erving and other augmentees have been preparing meals during the Afghan evacuation operations to provide meals to evacuees while they await transportation to onward locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 09:13
|Photo ID:
|6855427
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-FN350-1002
|Resolution:
|5259x3445
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
