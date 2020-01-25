U.S. Army Units train alongside Partner Nations in Europe and Africa for optimal medical support during MEDREX training on September 16. The purpose of MEDREX is to bring our partners from Europe Africa and the United States together to execute those missions in an exchange of medical practices.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2020 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 09:02 Photo ID: 6855394 VIRIN: 200125-A-DR527-105 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 4.83 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global Army Partnerships to Enhance Medical Readiness Capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.