    Global Army Partnerships to Enhance Medical Readiness Capabilities [Image 4 of 5]

    Global Army Partnerships to Enhance Medical Readiness Capabilities

    ITALY

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army Units train alongside Partner Nations in Europe and Africa for optimal medical support during MEDREX training on September 16. The purpose of MEDREX is to bring our partners from Europe Africa and the United States together to execute those missions in an exchange of medical practices.

