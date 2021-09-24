U.S army conduct MEDREX with African partners to increase cooperation and interoperability for both countries on September 16. Coordination between SETAF-AF, FORSCOM, AFRICOM, US MEDCOM and Host Nation Medical Professionals work closely to strengthen the support

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 09:02 Photo ID: 6855392 VIRIN: 210924-A-DR527-103 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 3.5 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global Army Partnerships to Enhance Medical Readiness Capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.