    Global Army Partnerships to Enhance Medical Readiness Capabilities [Image 3 of 5]

    Global Army Partnerships to Enhance Medical Readiness Capabilities

    ITALY

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S army conduct MEDREX with African partners to increase cooperation and interoperability for both countries on September 16. Coordination between SETAF-AF, FORSCOM, AFRICOM, US MEDCOM and Host Nation Medical Professionals work closely to strengthen the support

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 09:02
    Photo ID: 6855392
    VIRIN: 210924-A-DR527-103
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Army Partnerships to Enhance Medical Readiness Capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Allies
    #Readiness
    #MEDREX
    #EnhancedPartnership
    #MedicalReadiness

