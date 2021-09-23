A wreath and a bouquet rest on the tomb of late President Gerald R. Ford and late First Lady Betty Ford after a wreath laying ceremony conducted by Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

