USS Gerald R. Ford Crew Commences first Namesake visit since 2019

By Lt. Cmdr. Desiree Frame, Ford Public Affairs Officer



Grand Rapids, MI – The Commanding Officer of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, and nine Ford crew members commenced a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities, Sept. 22, in honor of the ship’s namesake, former President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions.



Each year, Ford crewmembers travel to Michigan, and visit former President Ford’s hometown and other cities connected to his upbringing and educational life. This year the group will visit the former President’s hometown of Grand Rapids; the Ford Institute in Albion and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.



During their two days in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area, the group will conduct a wreath laying ceremony at the former President’s tomb and lay flowers at the former first lady’s grave site, as well as interact with students at the West Michigan Aviation Academy, Ford Institute at Albion College and the Boy Scouts of America Michigan Crossroads Council.



“This namesake visit is just one example of how we honor our past while we forge ahead into the future,” said Lanzilotta. “For me, as the Captain of the Navy’s newest warship, and the one that will take Ford on her maiden deployment, this visit fills me with great pride. This is a rare and unique opportunity for my crew to understand the significance of the namesake that they represent, but even more so for the people in the communities to gain a better understanding about what our ship is doing for our nation.”



Along with the commanding officer, other crew members on the visit include Lt. j.g. Kevin Brunner from St. Clair, Michigan, Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Janae Smart from East Patchogue, New York, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Travis Rister from Southgate, Michigan, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin from Pensacola, Florida, Yeoman 2nd Class Paulina Gutierrez from El Paso, Texas, Machinist Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Janelle Speyer from Byron Center, Michigan and Yeoman 1st Class Kerry Leake from Memphis, Tennessee.



For Rister, who hasn’t been home to Michigan since Christmas 2019, this visit brings a lot of happy emotions.



“Coming back to my home state for this visit feels very exciting,” said Rister. “I grew up a huge Michigan Wolverine fan and to meet with the family of President Ford who was a Michigan alumnus is a huge honor. Just being in Michigan always brings back a lot of memories; it's especially exciting doing so representing the USS Gerald R. Ford.”



For the first time in the ship’s history, the namesake visit will include a trip to former President Ford’s college alma mater, the University of Michigan, where he was the football team captain and a star center.



Melvin, assigned to Ford’s media department, is responsible for teaching new crew members about the history of President Ford during their command indoctrination class, but admits that prior to arriving to the ship himself, he knew very little about the President.



“Besides the fact that Ford was Nixon's replacement, I knew little to nothing else about Gerald R. Ford's life or legacy,” said Melvin. “[Through research] I’ve been able to learn and pass on to new Sailors the unique and fascinating life of Gerald R. Ford. This namesake visit will be an eye-opening experience to gain a new perspective on what was before just knowledge that I had read about.”



The four-day trip is not only an opportunity to pay tribute to the ship’s namesake, but also for the crew to spread the word about the recent successful completion of the ship’s post-delivery test and trials (PDT&T) and full ship shock trials (FSST) with audiences that do not regularly get to interact with U.S Navy Sailors and get firsthand accounts of their operations at sea.



During the ship’s 18-month PDT&T phase of operations that concluded in April 2021, the crew exercised installed systems, conducted unit training and integrated carrier strike group training, and completed construction and activation of select shipboard systems, operating at sea more than 60% of the time. Ford also served as the only aircraft carrier regularly available to conduct carrier qualification for both Fleet Replacement Squadron pilots and Student Naval Aviators, qualifying or requalifying more than 439 naval aviators, several of whom joined deployed carriers throughout the world.



Aug. 8, the crew completed the third and final explosive event of FSST off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. During the four-month testing evolution, the first-in-class aircraft carrier withstood the impact of three 40,000-pound underwater blasts, released at distances progressively closer to the ship.



Lantinga’s division in combat systems department played a key role in a major evolution during PDT&T – Combat Systems Ship’s Qualification Trials (CSSQT), the first-ever firing of Ford’s rolling airframe missile and evolved sea sparrow missile. From uploading the missiles and 20 mm rounds to performing the necessary maintenance and firing, he believes the crew executed flawlessly.



“I am incredibly proud of my team and how we all performed during the entirety of CSSQT,” said Lantinga. “Even without the usual level of experience that most ships have, we all performed above expectations, hitting the target every time with no safety incidents.”



The milestones accomplished by the crew during PDT&T and FSST will ensure Ford and the Ford-class of aircraft carriers, are ready to serve as an asset with the warfighting capability essential for air dominance well into the future.



Ford is moored at Newport News Shipyard for a six-month Planned Incremental Availability to continue modernization and maintenance work in advance of workups for the ship’s first deployment.

