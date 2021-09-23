Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 12 of 13]

    Wreath Laying Ceremony

    GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) render honors during a wreath laying ceremony at late President Gerald R. Ford’s tomb in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 05:31
    Photo ID: 6855227
    VIRIN: 210923-N-YW264-1107
    Resolution: 5053x3369
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US 
    Michigan
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
