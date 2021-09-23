Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) render honors during a wreath laying ceremony at late President Gerald R. Ford’s tomb in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2021. Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, Ford’s commanding officer, and nine Ford crew members are executing a four-day namesake visit to three Michigan cities in honor of the ship’s namesake, late President Gerald R. Ford. The trip is the first namesake visit since 2019 as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic travel restrictions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

