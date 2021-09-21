U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Belcher, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron craftsman, left, and Senior Airman Ricardo Lopez, 786th CES heating, ventilation, and air conditioning journeyman, conduct maintenance on a heater during evacuee operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. The evacuees received temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care while at Ramstein as they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 03:13
|Photo ID:
|6855101
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-VQ832-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Airmen support evacuees [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT