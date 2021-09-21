Ramstein Airmen support evacuees

U.S. Army Private First Class Jonas Dzubinski, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment multiple launching rocket system technician, plays with children during evacuee operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. U.S. Army Soldiers have been helping U.S. Air Force Defenders supplement security and humanitarian duties during evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

