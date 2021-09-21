Ramstein Airmen support evacuees

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, Grafenwoehr, Germany, play soccer during evacuee operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. The evacuees received temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care while at Ramstein as they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
