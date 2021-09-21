Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Airmen support evacuees [Image 2 of 3]

    Ramstein Airmen support evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, Grafenwoehr, Germany, play soccer during evacuee operation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021. The evacuees received temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care while at Ramstein as they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 03:13
    Photo ID: 6855062
    VIRIN: 210921-F-VQ832-1042
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Airmen support evacuees [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

