Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony [Image 4 of 18]

    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, stand in formation during the 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 23, 2021. The ceremony was held to commemorate the official dedication of Camp Pendleton, which took place in September 1942. The base was named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for a West Coast training base to be established. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 01:40
    Photo ID: 6855021
    VIRIN: 210923-M-GM961-1060
    Resolution: 5174x3449
    Size: 828.66 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Alison Dostie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    1st Marine Division Band
    Evening Colors
    MCI-West
    Legacy and Tradition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT