U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, stand in formation during the 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 23, 2021. The ceremony was held to commemorate the official dedication of Camp Pendleton, which took place in September 1942. The base was named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for a West Coast training base to be established. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.24.2021 01:40 Photo ID: 6855018 VIRIN: 210923-M-GM961-1054 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1.03 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Alison Dostie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.