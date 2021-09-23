Camp Pendleton hosts 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony

U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Charlotte Dennis, the engagement officer for Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, narrates the 79th annual Evening Colors Ceremony at the Santa Margarita Ranch House on Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 23, 2021. The ceremony was held to commemorate the official dedication of Camp Pendleton, which took place in September 1942. The base was named after Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, who had long advocated for a West Coast training base to be established. Dennis is a native of Gig Harbor, Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

