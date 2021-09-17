Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Barksdale promotes suicide awareness [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Barksdale promotes suicide awareness

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Airmen run at the Laps For Life event at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sep. 17, 2021. Laps for Life was created to raise awareness for suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 11:56
    This work, Team Barksdale promotes suicide awareness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    SAPR
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Suicide Awareness
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    2nd BW

