Barksdale Airmen run at the Laps For Life event at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sep. 17, 2021. Laps for Life was created to raise awareness for suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 11:56 Photo ID: 6853943 VIRIN: 210917-F-NI018-1245 Resolution: 2929x1831 Size: 2.23 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Barksdale promotes suicide awareness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.