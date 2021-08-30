Reserve Officersʼ Training Corps Class of 2022 Cadet Joseph Bofani (left) receives a certificate from Col. Stephen Hamilton (right), an assistant professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, after completing an eight-week summer internship program designed to provide real-world futuristic cyber research experience to ROTC cadets on Aug. 30 at the Army Cyber Research Institute.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:06 Photo ID: 6853755 VIRIN: 210830-A-BA007-734 Resolution: 1152x850 Size: 1.31 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROTC cadets receive Cyber Defense education at West Point [Image 2 of 2], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.