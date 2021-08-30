Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROTC cadets receive Cyber Defense education at West Point [Image 2 of 2]

    ROTC cadets receive Cyber Defense education at West Point

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Reserve Officersʼ Training Corps Class of 2022 Cadet Joseph Bofani (left) receives a certificate from Col. Stephen Hamilton (right), an assistant professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, after completing an eight-week summer internship program designed to provide real-world futuristic cyber research experience to ROTC cadets on Aug. 30 at the Army Cyber Research Institute.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:06
    Photo ID: 6853755
    VIRIN: 210830-A-BA007-734
    Resolution: 1152x850
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROTC cadets receive Cyber Defense education at West Point [Image 2 of 2], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROTC cadets receive Cyber Defense education at West Point
    ROTC cadets receive Cyber Defense education at West Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ROTC cadets receive Cyber Defense education at West Point

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Cyber Defense
    Army Cyber Institute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT