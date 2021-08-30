ROTC cadets receive Cyber Defense education at West Point

Reserve Officersʼ Training Corps Class of 2022 Cadets Joseph Bofani, Preston Robbins and Class of 2024 Cadet Zachary Garfield give presentation on the project they worked on called “Hiding in the Spectrum.” The project focused on capturing communications by applying a distinct modulation technique used to camouflage a radio signal to avoid enemy detection.

