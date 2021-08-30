Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets receive Cyber Defense education at West Point [Image 1 of 2]

    ROTC cadets receive Cyber Defense education at West Point

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Reserve Officersʼ Training Corps Class of 2022 Cadets Joseph Bofani, Preston Robbins and Class of 2024 Cadet Zachary Garfield give presentation on the project they worked on called “Hiding in the Spectrum.” The project focused on capturing communications by applying a distinct modulation technique used to camouflage a radio signal to avoid enemy detection.

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Cyber Defense
    Army Cyber Institute

