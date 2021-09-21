Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation

Two F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, touched ground at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield for the first time Sept. 21. The brief visit demonstrated both Fort Drum’s capabilities to expand its airfield operations to support different types of aircraft, as well as the ability of 174th Maintenance Group Detachment 1 to facilitate rapid refueling and armament for unit training missions. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

