Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation [Image 3 of 3]

    Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Two F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, touched ground at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield for the first time Sept. 21. The brief visit demonstrated both Fort Drum’s capabilities to expand its airfield operations to support different types of aircraft, as well as the ability of 174th Maintenance Group Detachment 1 to facilitate rapid refueling and armament for unit training missions. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 08:21
    Photo ID: 6853558
    VIRIN: 210921-A-XX986-012
    Resolution: 5568x1910
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation
    Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation
    Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield
    174th Maintenance Group Detachment 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT