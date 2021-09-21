Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Ed Chiasson, Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield operations officer, watches as an F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, lands for a hot refueling operation Sept. 21. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 08:21
    Photo ID: 6853556
    VIRIN: 210921-A-XX986-010
    Resolution: 4979x3712
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield
    174th Maintenance Group Detachment 1

