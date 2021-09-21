A fire crew from Fort Drum Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services’ Station 3 supports the hot refuel operation Sept. 21 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 08:21
|Photo ID:
|6853557
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-XX986-011
|Resolution:
|5568x2855
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force F-22s make first landing at Fort Drum airfield for rapid refueling operation
LEAVE A COMMENT