CFAY Gold Star Program Hosts Bells Across America

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 23, 2021) Sailors read the names of Sailors who passed away while serving on active duty during a Bells Across America ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten)

