    CFAY Gold Star Program Hosts Bells Across America [Image 1 of 5]

    CFAY Gold Star Program Hosts Bells Across America

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 23, 2021) Boots representing Sailors who passed away while serving on active duty are displayed during a Bells Across America ceremony in honor of fallen service members at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten)

    This work, CFAY Gold Star Program Hosts Bells Across America [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ
    Bells Across America

