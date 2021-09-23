CFAY Gold Star Program Hosts Bells Across America

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 23, 2021) Boots representing Sailors who passed away while serving on active duty are displayed during a Bells Across America ceremony in honor of fallen service members at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 00:33
|Photo ID:
|6851057
|VIRIN:
|210923-N-QD512-1012
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Navy Gold Star Program Hosts Bells Across America
