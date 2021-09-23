CFAY Gold Star Program Hosts Bells Across America

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 23, 2021) Sailors and family members participate in a Bells Across America ceremony in honor of fallen service members at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten)

