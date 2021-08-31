Louisiana National Guardsmen distribute food and water to the community during the recovery from Hurricane Ida, in Lockport, La., Aug. 31, 2021, during the recovery from Hurricane Ida. The LANG has activated more than 5,000 guardsmen to support the recovery from Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 20:17
|Photo ID:
|6850760
|VIRIN:
|210831-Z-PF319-4001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|396.91 KB
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guard commodities distribution continues after Ida [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guard commodities distribution continues after Ida
LEAVE A COMMENT