Louisiana National Guardsmen distribute food and water to the community during the recovery from Hurricane Ida, in Lockport, La., Aug. 31, 2021, during the recovery from Hurricane Ida. The LANG has activated more than 5,000 guardsmen to support the recovery from Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6850760 VIRIN: 210831-Z-PF319-4001 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 396.91 KB Location: LOCKPORT, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard commodities distribution continues after Ida [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.