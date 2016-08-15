Louisiana National Guardsmen from the 1083rd Transportation Company, 165th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group stage commodities ahead of Hurricane Ida's landfall at the Regional Staging Area in Roseland, La., Aug. 28, 2021. The 165th CSSB is the major commodities distribution element during disaster response missions in the state of Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Scott D. Longstreet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2016 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 20:17 Photo ID: 6850758 VIRIN: 210828-Z-BH298-1011 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 781.29 KB Location: ROSELAND, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard commodities distribution continues after Ida [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.