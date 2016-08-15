Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard commodities distribution continues after Ida

    La. Guard commodities distribution continues after Ida

    ROSELAND, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guardsmen from the 1083rd Transportation Company, 165th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group stage commodities ahead of Hurricane Ida's landfall at the Regional Staging Area in Roseland, La., Aug. 28, 2021. The 165th CSSB is the major commodities distribution element during disaster response missions in the state of Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Scott D. Longstreet)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2016
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021
    Photo ID: 6850758
    VIRIN: 210828-Z-BH298-1011
    Location: ROSELAND, LA, US 
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

