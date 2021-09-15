La. Guard commodities distribution continues after Ida

Louisiana National Guardsmen discuss updates in the Point of Distribution Inventory System in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 15, 2021. The Unified Logistics Element (ULE) tracks all commodities at every distribution site for the entire state of Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cadet Cody Kellum)

