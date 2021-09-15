Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard commodities distribution continues after Ida [Image 2 of 3]

    La. Guard commodities distribution continues after Ida

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Cody Kellum 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guardsmen discuss updates in the Point of Distribution Inventory System in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 15, 2021. The Unified Logistics Element (ULE) tracks all commodities at every distribution site for the entire state of Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cadet Cody Kellum)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 20:17
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

