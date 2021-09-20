Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Operations

    AT SEA

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210920-N-TC847-1047 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 20, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Stephen Baugh secures a cable to a power supply limiter aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:28
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Higgins
    DDG 76
    CTF 71
    Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destoyer

