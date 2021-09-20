USS Higgins (DDG 76) Operations

210920-N-TC847-1015 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 20, 2021) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Tyler Hansen helps install a power supply limiter aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 19:28
|Photo ID:
|6850683
|VIRIN:
|210920-N-TC847-1015
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
