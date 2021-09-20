210920-N-TC847-1018 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 20, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Stephen Baugh, right, and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Tyler Hansen install a power supply limiter aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:28 Photo ID: 6850685 VIRIN: 210920-N-TC847-1018 Resolution: 5152x3435 Size: 1.25 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.