Author Haydn Shaw visits Fort Jackson, South Carolina

Audience members participate in breakout groups led by Mr. Haydn Shaw on Sept. 10, 2021. Shaw, the author of "Sticking Points: How to Get 5 Generations Working Together in the 12 Places They Come Apart", is a leading expert in change management, personal productivity, multiple generations, and trust. While addressing Army Reserve Ambassadors and 81st Readiness Division's senior leaders and civilians, Shaw gives a relatable, and oftentimes humorous, presentation on bridging the gap between generations in the workplace.

Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 by SSG Crystal Harlow