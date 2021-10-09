Author Haydn Shaw visits Fort Jackson, South Carolina

Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley listens on as Mr. Haydn Shaw presents on Sept. 10, 2021. Shaw, the author of "Sticking Points: How to Get 5 Generations Working Together in the 12 Places They Come Apart", is a leading expert in change management, personal productivity, multiple generations, and trust. While addressing Army Reserve Ambassadors and 81st Readiness Division's senior leaders and civilians, Shaw gives a relatable, and oftentimes humorous, presentation on bridging the gap between generations in the workplace.
