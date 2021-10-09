Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Author Haydn Shaw visits Fort Jackson, South Carolina [Image 9 of 10]

    Author Haydn Shaw visits Fort Jackson, South Carolina

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Harlow 

    81st Readiness Division

    Audience members give feedback during a presentation by Mr. Haydn Shaw on Sept. 10, 2021. Shaw, the author of "Sticking Points: How to Get 5 Generations Working Together in the 12 Places They Come Apart", is a leading expert in change management, personal productivity, multiple generations, and trust. While addressing Army Reserve Ambassadors and 81st Readiness Division's senior leaders and civilians, Shaw gives a relatable, and oftentimes humorous, presentation on bridging the gap between generations in the workplace.

